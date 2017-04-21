Sarzlurg celebrates 20 years as World Heritage-listed city

This year Salzburg celebrates 20 years on the UNESCO World Heritage List

It was exactly 20 years ago, that Salzburg was added to the World Heritage List. In the summer months especially, Salzburg shows its most cosmopolitan face. In 2017, the city looks forward to greeting Tobias Moretti as the new “Jedermann” on Cathedral Square. This year Salzburg celebrates 20 years on the UNESCO World Heritage List. Salzburg Museum is hosting an exhibition entitled “Inherit the Culture. Preserve the City!” till January 7, 2018. Taking famous landmarks as examples, museum goers are shown the importance of protecting monuments and buildings in order to preserve the iconic appearance of Salzburg as a whole.

Sound of Music Weddings

More than half a billion people worldwide have seen the famous musical, The Sound of Music. Every year, around 300,000 fans come to Salzburg in order to visit some of the original shooting locations. Now couples can also tie the knot there.

Schloss Mirabell is home to one of the most beautiful wedding halls in Central Europe, the Marble Hall. World-famous Mirabell Gardens, with the Pegasus Fountain – which movie buffs also know as the Do-Re-Mi Fountain – provides a unique setting.

Schloss Leopoldskron and its pond were used to represent the back of the Villa Trapp. The Venetian Room, with its golden panels and mirrors, provided inspiration for the ballroom in the film, serving today as a venue for weddings as well as receptions. The white gazebo was a place for lovers even in the movie. Today the gazebo stands in the palace grounds of Hellbrunn.

Artistic guest appearance by Louvre at Salzburg Museum

From June 9 to September 3, 2017, as part of the Festival Exhibition 2017, interested public will be able to enjoy a selection of pictures from the Paris Louvre, shown under the title “Art Royal – Master Drawings from the Louvre”. The pieces are drawn from a 17th-century collection of sketches, originally brought together by a German businessman living in Paris. With some 5,542 drawings in total, 80 of these were chosen to star in the Austrian exhibition. Among these, there are works of famous artists such as Michelangelo, Raphael and Rubens, complemented by a selection of other pieces by painters from the time of the “Sun King” Louis XIV–Charles Le Brunand Pierre Mignard.

Aquatic attractions in and around Mozart

The trick fountains of Hellbrunn, located on the palace grounds, are a highlight on warm spring and summer days, originally built by prince archbishop. Mystical grottos, water-powered mechanical figures and sneaky jets of water, poised to ambush unsuspecting passersby, can be enjoyed by visitors between November 2017. Till October 2017, the city’s amphibious bus will be underway along the River Salzach, giving guests an opportunity to enjoy a sightseeing tour on land and on water.

In the south of the city, visitors discover the Almkanal, yet another popular city attraction. One of the oldest and still functional aqueducts in Central Europe, it is 860-year-old testimony to how this City of Mozart has been supplied with clean drinking water throughout the centuries. Nowadays, the Almkanal is a popular gathering spot for surfers, as well as for cyclists and walkers out on an excursion.

New in summer 2017

Salzburg is one of the most cyclist-friendly cities in Austria, with more than 170 kms of bike paths to choose from. Under the header “BIKE & the CITY”, Austria Guides offers a city tour with a sportier twist: by bicycle from downtown Salzburg, past some of the most important sights, and through green countryside to Hellbrunn Palace in the South, and to the pilgrimage basilica of Maria Plain in the North.

Yet another form of outdoor enjoyment is the beer garden. Boasting 11 breweries, Salzburg has earned its title as Austria’s Beer Capital. This year also marks a small anniversary in the beer world as well: The Stiegl Brauerei was established in 1492 and, in the 525 years since, has developed into Austria’s biggest private brewery.

Visitors can also take a stroll through the city’s streets and back lanes, and getting a taste of its many different annual events. For instance, thousands of locals and guests converge on the “Right Side” of downtown Salzburg for the Linzergassenfest (June 30 to July 1, 2017), in order to enjoy live music and a selection of culinary treats. From June 3, 2017 (on weekends until September 24, 2017), the Salzach Galleries will be held, with the boulevard alongside the River Salzach transformed into an arts and design market.