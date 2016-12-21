San Francisco gets first airport therapy pig in the US

LiLou

The San Francisco International Airport (SFO) has welcomed LiLou, a Juliana-breed pig, to its Wag Brigade team of pets certified by the San Francisco SPCA’s Animal Assisted Therapy (AAT) programme. LiLou is the first known airport therapy pig in the United States, and is said to delight guests at SFO with her personality, costumes, and painted nails. LiLou performs tricks for the audience, and also visits several other facilities in San Francisco, including senior centres and hospitals.

“Since its launch in 2013, the SFO Wag Brigade has become a favourite amenity among travellers. With the addition of LiLou, we can look forward to more moments of surprise and delight for guests at our airport,” said Christopher Birch, director – guest experience, SFO.

“We have more than 300 dog, cat and rabbit volunteer teams, but LiLou is the first pig in our programme. It’s wonderful to witness the surprise and delight that LiLou brings to people during therapy visits,” said Dr Jennifer Henley, SF SPCA Animal Assisted Therapy manager.

Launched in December 2013, the SFO Wag Brigade brings trained animals to the airport terminals to make passenger travel more enjoyable. The SF SPCA certifies all animals through its AAT programme prior to walking airport terminals. Selected for their temperament and airport suitability, animals wear vests that read “Pet Me!” to encourage interaction with airport guests.