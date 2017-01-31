Rajasthan to host Baneshwar Fair in February

This festival also showcases dance forms and music from the region

Baneshwar Fair is a popular tribal festival held in the Baneshwar Temple of Dungarpur in Rajasthan. This festival, held on the full moon day of February or Magh Shukla Purnima, attracts a number of tourists. On this occasion, Bhils travel all the way from Gujarat, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh to take a dip at the confluence of the rivers, Mahi and Som. In addition to this fair, the Vagad Festival is also one of the popular celebrations of Dungarpur. This festival showcases dance forms and music from the region. Holi, the popular Hindu festival, is celebrated here with tribal dances.

This year the cultural programmes from February 8 to 10, at the Baneshwar Fair, will be organised by the Department of Tourism, Government of Rajasthan along with the district administration of Dungarpur.

On the evening of February 8, the fair will begin with folk performances by the folk artists of Rajasthan. The evening will be wrapped up with a Bhajan Recital at 10 pm. On February 9 and 10, folk performances have been organised by West Zone Cultural Centre of Udaipur. These events will take place from 7 pm to 10 pm.

Other major attractions at the fair will include tribal sports and religious processions. Merchants will also be selling their wares at the ‘Tribal Bazar’ for those looking to take a souvenir back home. The festival will also host ‘Gair Dance’ performances by men. Deepdaan and other attractions will also be a part of the festival.