Qatar Airways launches 24/7 Twitter support

Engagement with the airline is widely available in key markets in multiple languages

Getting in touch with Qatar Airways’ customer service team has been made easier today with the launch of a new dedicated 24/7 Twitter channel. Although the online support function already exists within the airline’s channels, by introducing a dedicated 24/7 bilingual service, Qatar Airways’ passengers will now be provided with more customised online support service. Using the dedicated support handle of @QRsupport, passengers can raise their enquiries and receive replies 24-hours-a-day, seven-days-a-week in English and Arabic from the airline’s customer service team. Ehab Amin, chief commercial officer, Qatar Airways, said, “Social media has transformed the way and speed in which people interact with one another and businesses, so we are delighted that this new Twitter handle demonstrates our ongoing commitment to innovate and to continue raising the bar in anticipating and meeting the needs of our passengers, quickly and smoothly.”

Salam al Shawa, senior vice president – marketing and corporate communications, Qatar Airways, said, “Qatar Airways continues to grow both in reach and recognition online. Our social media engagement strategy has successfully created a buzz online, so much so that we are the world’s ‘most-liked’ airline on Facebook. We are also proud that our five-star service has been recognised in a recent independent survey which found that Qatar Airways had the highest positive sentiment, especially for its in-flight service, products, special offers and promotions, and airport experience, compared to any other Middle East airline.”

The airline has taken advantage of global social media channels to improve its customer service experience. Engagement with the airline is widely available in key markets in multiple languages – including English, Arabic, Chinese and Russian and more – via Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, Linkedin, Pinterest, Snapchat, Google Plus, Tumblr, Weibo in China and VKontakte in Russia. Qatar Airways has a combined audience of over 16 million followers around the world.

Qatar Airways currently operates 200 aircraft to more than 150 key business and leisure destinations across six continents. The airline is also launching 26 new destinations around the world till the end of 2018, including; Chiang Mai, Thailand; Rio de Janeiro, Brazil; San Francisco, US and Santiago, Chile.