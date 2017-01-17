North East to get first pilgrim train

Originating from Guwahati, the train will be launched on February 17 and cover pilgrimage sites in West Bengal and Odisha

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) will launch its first pilgrim train for the North East region next month, which will connect to destinations like Jagannath and Konark temples. This will be a six nights and seven days package for a total amount of Rs 6,161.

Originating from Guwahati, the train will be launched on February 17 and cover pilgrimage sites in West Bengal and Odisha. These sites include Gangasagar, Sri Swamy Narayan Temple, Kalighat and Birla Temple in West Bengal as well as Sri Jagannath Temple, Konark Temple and Lingaraj Temple in Odisha.

The package includes travel in sleeper class, all meals in the tour, non-AC tourist buses for local sightseeing, accommodation in dormitories/Dharamshalas among others.

“Buoyed by the central government’s support, the inaugural run of the tourist train will set pace to the promotion of north eastern region which is rich in cultural heritage and biodiversity,” an official press statement said.

The ministry said this was in line with the PM’s focus on removing North East from isolation through “Act East Policy”.

This package is part of IRCTC’s pilgrim tourist scheme which connects various pilgrim destinations as part of its different packages.

Tourists who intend to avail the services may book the tickets online at or through registered e-ticket agents or from any office of IRCTC.