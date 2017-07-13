New Zealand eyes double-digit growth in visitors from India by May 2018

India is one of the top ten source markets for New Zealand globally. (Official Website)

New Zealand is looking at a double-digit growth in visitors from India for the year ending May 2018 as it undertakes initiatives such as trade show ‘Kiwi Link India’ here, country’s marketing agency said. New Zealand had 54,928 visitors from India in the year ending May 2017. “We are expecting a double digit-growth in the number of arrivals from India to New Zealand for the year ending May 2018,” Tourism New Zealand, Regional Manager-South and South East Asia, Steven Dixon, told PIT. New Zealand witnessed a good growth of around 15 per cent in arrivals from India for the year ended May 2017 over the previous year, he added. When asked about the steps the Tourism New Zealand is taking to promote the country as a preferred destination, Dixon said: “We are doing digital campaigns on Facebook and Google. We are also working with travel trade in India.” The Kiwi Link India serves as a platform for Indian travel agents, product managers and planners to interact with New Zealand operators, he added. In the event organised in Delhi 36 tourism operators from New Zealand are meeting with representatives of 42 travel from India, Dixon said.

Kiwi Link India is one of Tourism New Zealand’s biggest trade shows and is very important “to us as India continues to be a priority emerging market”, he added. On being asked about the average stay of Indian visitors, Dixon said: “It is 13 days for the people visiting for holidays and much more for others.”

Tourism New Zealand is responsible for marketing the island nation to the world as a tourist destination. It is a crown entity governed by board members who are appointed by the Minister of Tourism.