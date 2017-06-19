Mumbai gets new adventure activity venue at Madh-Marve

Air crossing at The Resort, Madh-Marve

Targeting those who are looking for adventure, but do not wish to travel far, Mumbai’s The Resort, Madh-Marve is opening up its own adventure zone that covers various activities. The Resort has planned a host of activities including rock climbling, rappelling, air rifle shooting, archery, string balance, commando bridge, air obstacle, swing crossing, Burma bridge, horizontal ladder and more. The activities will be conducted by expert trainers and coaches within the premises of The Resort’s property. A set up has been specially designed within the property where each of these activities will be conducted for visitors. The adventure sports are open to people in the age group of seven and above. While the adventure zone has been opened to public few weeks ago, it will now remain a permanent feature within The Resort.

Said Satyajit Kotwal, general manager, The Resort, said, “We realised that when people visit our property during weekends or longer holidays, they look for some outdoor entertainment. They wish to indulge in adventure sports but do not have the time to visit the locations that offer adventure sports, which are particularly crowded during the peak season. By introducing this adventure zone here, we want to make The Resort a one-stop destination that provides a complete holiday experience.”

The Resort, located at Madh-Marve offers duplex villas and deluxe rooms overlooking the beach, multi-cuisine restaurants, and a private beach.