Marriott Hotels promotes creative thinking at TED Salons globally

Hosted at the newly opened Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park, the talk is the fourth in a series of TED Salons

Marriott Hotels has launched its ongoing partnership with TED in Asia, inviting three TED fellows to share their views on travel and innovation. Hosted at the newly opened Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park, the talk is the fourth in a series of TED Salons held at Marriott Hotels in Seattle, London and Abu Dhabi since the partnership was established in September 2016. Three TED fellows took the stage in Bangkok to share how traveling has sparked new ways of thinking. Indian multimedia artist Aparna Rao highlighted how travelling informed her humorous yet socially poignant artworks, meanwhile Matilda Ho, owner of Shanghai-based online farmers’ market Yimishiji gave an inspirational talk about supporting local farming communities globally. Travel also prompted Hong Kong-based, French-Japanese TED fellow Cesar Jung-Harada to found startups MakerBay and Scoutbots. He discussed how advancements in robotics can lead the way to cleaner oceans for the next generation.

“We know that travellers today look for more in a hotel and we are bringing to life new innovations that help elevate guests’ stays through more memorable experiences. TED content does not only entertain, but educates and engages on topics that are relevant to our guests. Together we are delivering a series of original content, events and experiences that will spark travellers’ creativity and inspire new perspectives,” said Mike Fulkerson, vice president – brand and marketing, Asia Pacific, Marriott International.

As part of Marriott Hotels’ ongoing partnership with TED worldwide, TED Salons have been hosted at key Marriott Hotels properties, with past events taking place at Seattle Marriott Waterfront; Marriott Hotel Al Forsan, Abu Dhabi; London Marriott Hotel County Hall, and the next TED Salon to take place at the Santiago Marriott Hotel in Chile this month.

Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park is the first ‘Marquis’ categorisation for the Marriott Hotels brand in Asia-Pacific.

“It’s with great pleasure that our hotel kicked off the first TED Salon in partnership with Marriott Hotels in Asia. The TED speakers who presented today are each pioneers in their respective fields and bring a wealth of knowledge and insight. We look forward to sharing this enriching content with our guests and welcome like-minded creative entrepreneurs and business people to host their meetings and celebrate special occasions with us,” said Bob Fabiano, general manager, Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park.

Travellers staying at Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park now have access to curated content with a dedicated TED channel as part of in-room entertainment until the end of July. Currently, TED content is available as part of in-room entertainment in Marriott Hotels globally, with plans of introducing a TED-curated TV channel to in-room entertainment in hotels across Asia in the near future.