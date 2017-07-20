Malabar River Festival commences

Around 150 participants from all over the world are participating the fifth edition of the festival

The Malabar River Festival, south India’s only extreme adventure competition organised on the behalf of Kerala Adventure Tourism Promotion Society by Kerala Kayak Academy and Madras Fun Tools, has commenced today. After a successful event last year, the four-day Malabar River Festival will be held till July 23. Around 150 participants from all over the world are participating the fifth edition of the festival. This year’s competition will feature events for beginners, intermediate kayakers and a special category of prizes for the best paddlers of the Indian subcontinent.

The competitions will be held in Chalippuzha, Iruvazhinji and Kuttiyadi rivers in the district which will have participants from various states. The festival commenced in Kuttiyadi river in Chakkittapara panchyat although the official inauguration will be held tomorrow at Pulikkayam. Eleven international kayakers from countries including, New Zealand, Germany, Nepal, Italy, USA and Denmark have already arrived in the city.

Tickets for the festival are available in professional and intermediate categories. The professional category ticket priced at Rs 3500 includes boater cross, downriver time-trial, slalom and freestyle, lunch on all days of the festival, a festival t-shirt and race-bib. Whereas, the intermediate category ticket is priced at Rs 2000 and includes downriver time-trial, slalom and boater cross, lunch across all days of the festival, t-shirt and race-bib.