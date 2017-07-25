Mahindra Open Sky to debut in Rajasthan

The evenings will also feature music by artists such as Ayushmann Bhava with Ayushmann Khurrana, Papon Live and more

This November Mahindra Open Sky will make its debut on the first dune of the Thar desert. An experiential celebration of music, adventure and culture, Mahindra Open Sky will be held from November 24 to 26 at Reggie’s Camel Camp Osian, near Jodhpur. With a specially curated line-up of Indian and international artists coupled with unique experiences, the festival has been designed as an intimate setting for just 500 attendees over two nights and three days in the desert state. “With its immersive experience of culture and adventure, Mahindra Open Sky celebrates the romance of the desert and embodies the spirit of ‘Live Young Live Free’. Set against the backdrop of the mighty Thar, it presents a unique opportunity to be part of a collective of souls with common interests and passions,” said Anand Mahindra, executive chairman, Mahindra & Mahindra.

“Our Cultural Outreach initiatives are carefully conceived to strengthen art forms as well as provide culturally rich experiences. Our newest project, Mahindra Open Sky has a multitude of offerings that unfold against the majestic backdrop of the Thar Desert. From dune bashing in the iconic Mahindra Thar to enchanting performances by contemporary Indian musicians, it promises to be an experience you will want to relive each year,” commented Jay Shah, head – Cultural Outreach, Mahindra & Mahindra.

The experience will be hosted at Reggie’s Camel Camp Osian, near Jodhpur, which features a royal lineage. Housed in a fortified structure, it has a full-size camel racing track, a lush, manicured garden, swimming pool, bars, dining and lodging areas, viewing decks and more. Located 65 kms from Jodhpur, the ancient village of Osian is the gateway to the Thar desert. It is famous for centuries-old temples and local tribes such as the Bishnoi and the Bhils and craftsmen including potters, weavers and more. The area also abounds with desert wildlife with bluebulls, gazelles, foxes, peacocks and partridges.

The festival will offer delegates two exclusive Mahindra activities, off-road driver course and mini expedition, a two-hour guided tour of local surroundings. In terms of entertainment and wellness sessions, delegates can start the day with a wellness session by Deepika Mehta, followed by an array of experiences including camel races, champagne sunsets, sundowner sessions, dinners on the dunes, bonfire and barbeque nights, star gazing, and film screenings under the stars. The evenings will also feature music by artists such as Ayushmann Bhava with Ayushmann Khurrana, Papon Live, Parekh & Singh, Anand Bhaskar Collective, Donn Bhat + Passenger Revelator, Nikhil D’Souza and Sam Lewis.