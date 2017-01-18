Mahindra Marine unveils new luxury yacht

The Mahindra Odyssey 55 is a 55-feet-long luxury yacht which is part of the Mahindra Odyssea Designer series of speed boats

“Our flagship Mahindra Odyssea 55 series, built to suit Indian conditions, embodies ‘Make in India’ in its true form, even as it draws from global design expertise and Mahindra’s proven engineering skills. An attractive combination of style, luxury and comfort, every luxury yacht is envisioned as a piece of art and can be designed and crafted to reflect the personality and lifestyle of individual customers. With this new addition to our portfolio, we are uniquely placed to cater to enthusiasts across the growing boating spectrum,” said Hiten Ghelani, CEO, Mahindra Marine.

Interiors of the yacht include saloon area with day galley that has a private captain room; large windows and full height curved glass door; master cabin with a bed, personal bar corner, a shower cubicle and more; lower deck with a guest / crew cabin for four persons, a large galley and an independent toilet; large aft deck area that can be used as a great recreation / party area; a swim platform and bow sunbed area; natural teak flooring and teak veneered walls across the main deck, the swim platform, the aft deck, the saloon and the owner’s room infused with carpet and upholstery; Built to Class approved design by DNV-GL; 64000 btu marine air-conditioner; and trickle charging solar panels mounted on the roof for energy conservation.