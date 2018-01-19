Maharashtra Tourism minister highlights ‘Maharashtra 360-degree’ at FHW Mumbai

The trade show also features industry specific live competitions – The Great Indian Culinary Challenge (GICC), and Professional Housekeepers’ Challenge – Western India (PHC), alongside panel sessions.

As part of its campaign for 2018, ‘Maharashtra 360-degree’, the tourism arm of Government of Maharashtra, Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC) will be putting special focus on cuisine, informed Jaykumar Rawal, minister, tourism and employment guarantee scheme, Government of Maharashtra. Rawal, who was the chief guest at Food Hospitality World (FHW) Mumbai.

He said, “FHW has brought everything related to F&B under on one platform. Cuisine attracts a lot of travellers from across the globe and FHW offers a 360-degree offering. For 2018, Maharashtra Tourism punchline is ‘Maharashtra Tourism 360-degree and food forms an integral part of it; and FHW is a beautiful platform for the A-Z of the food and hospitality space. This is an important event for us and I also consider it a tourism event.”

Held on the first day of FHW, alongside the the trade show, FHW Business Excellence Awards recognised and honoured the achievements and performance of industry leaders across numerous segments. The awards were presented by Rawal, Minister of Tourism and Employment Guarantee Scheme, Government of Maharashtra.

Some of the honours at the ceremony included Lifetime Achievement Award to J K Mohanty, chairman and managing director, Swosti Group of Hotels; Woman in Hospitality Award to Deepika Arora, regional vice president, Eurasia, Wyndham Hotel Group; among other categories such as Business Excellence Honour – Young Turk, Business Excellence Honour – Game Changer GM, Business Excellence Honour – Indian Hotel Brand, Business Excellence Honour – Experiential Luxury, Business Excellence Honour – Hospitality Investment, Business Excellence Honour – Restaurant Chain, Business Excellence Honour – Food App, Business Excellence Honour – Innovative F&B, and Business Excellence Honour – CSR.

The 33rd edition of FHW, being held from January 18 to 20, witnessed industry dignitaries including Ralph Hays, consul general and trade commissioner of New Zealand in India; Neerav Panchamia, president, Poona Hoteliers Association; Partha Chatterjee, president, Skal Mumbai; and Chef Sudhir Pai, treasurer, Western India Culinary Association (WICA).

Addressing the audience, Hays commented, “New Zealand is all about experiences, and this show is all about the ingredients that go in creating those experiences. We have a wide portfolio of F&B products. Many New Zealand companies are interested in the India market and this is an ideal platform for them.”

The event, across three days, will see participation of over 450 leading food, hospitality and beverage brands showcasing over 2,000 product categories.