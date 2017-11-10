Maharashtra Tourism, BMC join hands to promote Kala Ghoda open art gallery

The announcement was made in the meeting held at BMC office in the presence of Nitin Gadre, principal secretary, tourism and culture, Government of Maharashtra among other officials

Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC) and BMC are introducing the Kala Ghoda open art gallery to inspire more artists to participate and showcase their talent. The gallery will open on November 19, 2017 and every Sunday, visitors can explore the diverse offerings of the state. The announcement was made in the meeting held at BMC office in the presence of Nitin Gadre, principal secretary, tourism and culture, Government of Maharashtra; Abasaheb Jarad, additional commissioner; Swati Kale, general manager, MTDC and other stakeholders.

The 250-metre-long stretch on Kaikashru Dubash Marg at Kala Ghoda provided as the site for this weekly event will accommodate 15 to 21 stalls. Through this initiative, MTDC along with BMC intend to make use of these open spaces as a platform for public participation which will also include music and dance performances depicting folk, traditional and classical art forms. Other arts forms like Warli paintings, heritage and art walk, robotic world, will depict the culture of robotics in this modern era along with activities like puppet making and puppet shows which portrays the social issues among others.

This initiative had been started by BMC in 2016, however with its collaboration with MTDC, the civic body hopes to make this event even bigger. The Mumbai Darshan Bus will also take a tour to the Kala Godha Art Gallery for the travellers to get a sense of Mumbai streets.

Commenting on the occasion, Gadre said, “The aim of this initiative is to encourage our state’s art and culture through shows and acts. The performers will get a stage to showcase their artforms and talents. We are optimistic towards making the Kala Ghoda open art gallery as trendy as Mumbai’s ‘Times Square’. The goal of the initiative will enable artists to rent a 15×15 feet boxes at a nominal fee which will be open to people across the state to boost tourism.”