Maharashtra places Koyana on tourism map

MTDC will focus on promoting new destinations in 2017

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis having announced 2017 as “Visit Maharashtra” year, as part of the efforts to strengthen tourism economy, the state government’s tourism and hospitality arm, Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation has (MTDC) has introduced Koyana as a new destination in New Mahabaleshwar. At an event held at Mumbai Press Club, MTDC unveiled its plan to boost tourism in Koyana through event-based promotions, which will be led by Gujarat-based real estate and hospitality company Presidency Group.

MTDC and Presidency Hospitality have announced that International Kite Festival will be organised in Koyana from January 26-29, 2017. Presidency Hospitality had launched its first event-based initiative Koyana Darshan Maha Mahotsav in November last year, which featured art and cultural performances.

Dhananjay Kashyap, head – business development, Presidency Hospitality, said, “Koyana, as a destination, hasn’t enjoyed popularity and there is less tourist footfall. Observing the success of events and festival based initiatives in states such as Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh, we had launched the Koyana Darshan Maha Mahotsav.”

Debuted as one-day programme, Koyana Darshan Maha Mahotsav will be extended to three days this year, and will include exhibition and seminars on eco-tourism, leisure and adventure tourism, and tourism and hospitality-related topics.

“We have a lot of events and festivals lined up this year and we are going to put every possible effort to boost tourism in the state. Through these events and festivals, we aim to highlight new destinations. There are many such destinations in the state and we are going to promote them this year,” added Swati Kale, general manager, MTDC.