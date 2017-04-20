Maharashtra Day to be celebrated in Munich and Stuttgart

Stuttgart is already designated as the sister city of Mumbai

The Indian Consulate in Germany will organise several events in German cities of Munich and Stuttgart to celebrate the Maharashtra Foundation Day on May 1. The events will be held in Munich and Stuttgart for two days with the assistance of the Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC).

MTDC will lend financial support to the tune of Rs 7 lakh for the programme. It will also provide the publicity material, audio-visual presentation, organise cultural events and audio-visual presentation on investment potential in Maharashtra. The events will be organised on the Indian Consulate premises.

“The idea of holding the Maharashtra Day celebrations in the two cities in Germany was conceptualised at the recent ITB Travel and Tourism Trade Fair in Berlin last month by Indian Consul General Sugandh Rajaram,” said Swati Kale, general manager, MTDC.

During the ITB Berlin event, the authorities were pleasantly surprised to find the Maharashtrian community in Berlin staging traditional Maharashtrian cultural events and folk art, Kale shared.

Stuttgart is already designated as the sister city of Mumbai. According to Kale, on the first day of the two-day event, a festival showing select Marathi films will be organised. “Traditional Maharashtrian cultural events, folk arts, festivals and photo exhibition of scenic tourist spots in Maharashtra will be held. On the second day, an audio-visual presentation will be made on the business opportunities in the state,” she added.

Besides this, there will be stalls put up displaying variety of traditional art forms of Maharashtra and food festival. “The photo exhibition which will continue on the second day also, will showcase the progress made by Maharashtra and its tourism potential,” she said.