Madame Tussauds brings Bollywood to life in Times Square

Madame Tussauds New York will bring Bollywood to life in Times Square with an all new limited-time-only Bollywood Experience launching Tuesday April 10th.

Visitors will come face-to-face with figures of some of India’s most iconic stars including Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai, Amitabh Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan, Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Madhuri Dixit. Celebrating all things Bollywood, art installations, projections and music will bring the experience to life. Special bhangra beat DJs will also get the weekends started, entertaining crowds on Friday evenings.

For one day only, to launch the festivities, Madame Tussauds is taking over the streets of New York on Tuesday April 10, staging pop-up Bollywood dance performances on top of Big Buses at iconic locations around Times Square. This once-in-a-lifetime Indian experience is here for a limited time so celebrate with Madame Tussauds from April 10th to May 31st.

