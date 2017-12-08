Macao Light Festival features extensive routes of light and artistry

Through light artistry, the event will portray the harmony in cultural diversity and touching historical stories of the city

The ongoing ‘Macao Light Festival 2017 – Amor Macau’ will be held till December 31, at various locations in Macao, presenting well-designed and concerted effort by over a hundred local transmedia creators and the organiser – Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO). In its third edition, the Macao Light Festival will present an innovative programme which includes projection mapping, light installations, interactive games and a series of more activities such as light art exhibition, mini concert, outdoor movie and light dinner. Related cultural and creative products will be launched in tandem with the Macao Light Festival as well. Civic and Municipal Affairs Bureau, Cultural Affairs Bureau and Sports Bureau are the event co-organisers.

The festival is being staged from 7.00 pm to 10.00 pm. Through light artistry, the event will portray the harmony in cultural diversity and touching historical stories of the city. The festival is suitable for all ages, and offers a range of experiences for art lovers and spectators.

The production team of Macao Light Festival 2017 consists of over a hundred local transmedia creators specialised in diverse areas such as animation, music, films and multimedia. The production team combines innovative technology and local artistry with the history and culture of Macao for displays on local historical architectures, attractions and streets. The event features three projection mapping shows themed as – ‘Boundless Love’ at the Ruins of St Paul’s, ‘The Lighthouse of Life’ at St Anthony’s Church, and ‘Mercy and Love for All’ at St Lazarus.

The event also features an array of interactive light installations and games. For instance, Anim’Arte Nam Van will be transformed into the ‘Playground of Lights’ set to awaken vibrant and youthful friendships among participants through an amalgam of music, dances, games and so forth. On the other hand, ‘The Maze of Flowers’ at Nam Van Lake Nautical Centre will immerse participants into a mysterious sea of roses and let them project blessing lanterns beneath the canopy next to the maze.

To boost its effect, the Macao Light Festival has rolled out new series of activities at different locations and periods, to enhance the level of experience and participation for visitors and residents. In parallel with the event, related cultural and creative products by local talent are launched for sale at information centers set up at the eight designated locations during the festival.

In addition, The Light in the Soul – Light Art Exhibition is being held at the exhibition gallery on the ground floor of Oriental Foundation, showcasing artworks with elements of light created by local artists José Drummond, João Ó and James Chu. Outdoor mini concerts by local musicians and an outdoor screening of the local movie ‘Love in the City’ will be staged in town on schedule for free admission.

According to a survey report, the overall level of awareness, satisfaction and support for the last light festival was relatively high among interviewed residents, visitors and merchants, suggesting the enhanced effects of the event. Among the interviewees, over 90 per cent of the residents and more than 80 per cent of the visitors and merchants were aware of the event. In addition, over 90 per cent of the residents and visitors expressed their support to future organisation of the event.

In 2015, MGTO launched the first edition of the Macao Light Festival. The event also aims to extend the length of visitors’ stay and boost the economic benefit brought to local businesses, while tapping into the potential of cultural tourism by cultivating the cultural and creative industry in Macao.