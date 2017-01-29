Life’s a beach: Check out the most spectacular swathes of surf & sand

Only six visitors at a time can visit ‘Love Beach’ via approved tour operators such as Punta Mita Adventures.

From pearly crescents covered in shells to turquoise bays, here are some of the most spectacular swathes of surf & sand, as per National Geographic

Playa del Amor, Marietas Islands, Mexico: A swim through an opening nearly invisible from the sea reveals what locals call the ‘hidden beach’, encircled by an impressive rock ring, forming a natural oculus for the sun and sky. Only six visitors at a time can visit ‘Love Beach’ via approved tour operators such as Punta Mita Adventures.

Cathedrals Beach, Ribadeo, Spain: For a church visit like no other, head to Ribadeo on Spain’s north-west Galician coast, where wave-carved, 100-foot rock arches, resembling flying buttresses of Gothic cathedrals, line the sand. Walk among them at low tide, but beware, when the Bay of Biscay rises, the beach quickly succumbs to the surf.

Anse Source d’Argent, La Digue, Seychelles: With sun-dappled giant boulders, calm turquoise waters, snow white sand, and palm trees and jungle for greenery, this Indian Ocean beach seems created by a Hollywood set designer. It’s no wonder that it is often ranked as the most photographed beach in the world.

One Foot Island, Aitutaki, Cook Islands: The marooned vibe is so palpable here it lured hit show Survivor to this 15-island atoll. Tapuaetai, ‘one footprint’ in the local Maori dialect, is a short hop across the translucent lagoon, with a coconut palm-fringed shoreline you can trace in 15 minutes. But don’t rush. Savour and enjoy your visit.

Sunset Beach, Brunswick Islands, North Carolina: At the west end of this remote beach, a mile from the access point, a solitary mailbox stands, planted by local Frank Nesmith in the 1970s and continually replenished with notebooks, inviting visitors to jot down thoughts, dreams, wishes and whatever else moves their spirit.

Lazy Beach, Koh Rong Island, Cambodia: If thatched-roof huts, crystalline waters and silky sand beaches aren’t reason enough to hop aboard a wooden boat in Sihanoukville and join the 2.5-hour jaunt into the Gulf of Thailand, then take this beach’s name to heart and visit to meander the jungle, nap in porch swings and let life slow to a crawl.

Bowman’s Beach, Sanibel Island, Florida: Shell hunters hunch in a stance dubbed the ‘Sanibel stoop’ in search of conchs, coquinas, sand dollars and dozens of other varieties here. Stock up on hats, buckets and sunscreen at Bailey’s General Store, an island favourite, before going exploring.

Shell Beach, Shark Bay, western Australia: On the edge of the continent and part of the Shark Bay Unesco World Heritage site, countless white cockleshells—up to 30-feet-deep in some parts—are spread for miles. You should also stop at Old Pearler Restaurant, built entirely of shells from this beach.

Lyme Regis, England: Budding paleontologists and casual shellers will love the spiral-shaped ammonites and fossil remains of 180-million-year-old sea creatures found embedded in the rock and sands of England’s Jurassic Coast. The Lyme Regis Museum leads guided fossil walks and May’s annual fossil festival fetes earth sciences with plays, music and hands-on exhibits.

Cannon Beach, Oregon: Rovers are welcome on most of Oregon’s 400 miles of public beaches, including this wide ribbon of hard-packed sand that has the added eye candy of Haystack Rock looming offshore.