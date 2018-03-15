KAYAK: 45% of Indians plan to spend at least INR 1,00,000 this summer

Travel Survey-2018 Infographics

A recent survey by KAYAK, a travel search engine, highlights that a significant percentage – 38 per cent of Indians, prefer to spend their money on travel above all other pursuits, including shopping, food, and other daily activities and essentials. Contrary to popular belief, it isn’t the youngest generation that is most obsessed with travel; rather people aged at 36-55 are more willing to spend on travelling, in which 47 per cent of them prefer to spend money on travel than other pursuits. Interestingly, during their trip, most Indians (53 per cent) say they prefer to save up their money on shopping .

As the summer holidays approach, 16 per cent of Indian holidaymakers are planning to spend over INR 3,00,000 on their summer travel, and over 45 per cent of the respondents are planning to spend at least INR 1,00,000 for their summer travel.

Abhijit Mishra, director, India & Middle East of KAYAK said, “Over time we’ve observed an evolution in the travel culture of Indians, with travelling gradually taking a more and more prominent place in our lives. Many Indians today consider travelling one of the most important parts of life – for them, a good annual holiday is a must every year, and holiday planning is a task that demands care and attention.”

With the rise in low-cost airlines and short-haul travel it is no surprise that many spontaneous travellers these days just pack their bags and go out for a vacation. But the majority of travellers still plan ahead and plan with a detailed budget. 56 per cent Indians are very meticulous, spending the time to plan their holiday budget well in advance.

Transportation cost is always an important element when planning for a holiday, with 34 per cent of Indians pointing to flight fares as their top consideration when choosing a flight, followed by the suitability of the flight time or date (30 per cent), and whether the flight was direct or had stopovers (26 per cent). This indicates that while Indians are smart planners and want to make the most of their trips, many are also starting to prioritise comfort and convenience at the same time. In today’s market, it’s becoming crucial to provide the Indian traveller with a balance of both price and quality.

A high percentage of Indians, 57 per cent, say they regularly set money aside in order to spend it later on holiday. In addition to working hard and saving for their families and future, gaining new experiences and enjoying themselves in the present is now seen by many as an equally important investment. Apart from general saving, more than 34 per cent try to hold back from shopping, while 22 per cent even take on an extra job in order to save for travel.

As Indian spending power increases, it’s interesting to note the balance Indians are constantly seeking to strike between value for money, and gaining the best experiences.The survey results show that most Indians are willing to cut some costs in order to afford their travel by choosing a cheaper alternative, either on shopping (53 per cent), accommodation (38 per cent), or local transportation (37 per cent). However, less would choose to give up the quality of sightseeing and excursions, car rentals, or meals – indicating that many see these as the most important factors necessary to ensure a memorable and rewarding holiday.

To assist travellers make travel decisions that fit their budget and needs, KAYAK has great functions that help minimise stress during the whole planning process. Users can use KAYAK’s ‘Explore’ function, which can help suggest destinations based on a number of factors from price to weather and distance from home. Users can also explore KAYAK’s smart travel tools like Price Alert, Price Forecast and Trips to plan smart, manage well, and travel with confidence.