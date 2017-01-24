Jammu to get artificial lake

Jammu will be getting an artificial lake as part of an integrated project executed by the irrigation and flood control department, housing and urban development department and the tourism department.

Responding to queries regarding the progress of the project, J&K Minister for Education, Naeem Akhtar said that the Jammu Artificial Lake is a multi-phase project involving several departments and executing agencies.

Giving details Akhtar, who is also the state government’s spokesman, said, “31 barrages are to be constructed by the irrigation and flood control department on river Tawi near Belicharana as part of the Artificial Lake project.”

He said out of these, 20 barrages are to be constructed on Nikki Tawi and 11 barrages on Baddi Tawi.

The minister said that in the Phase II of the Artificial Lake Project, the beautification and embankment works are to be taken up under Tawi River Front Development Project for which MoU has already been signed by Jammu Development Authority (JDA) with the Sabarmati River Front Development Corporation (SRFDC) and a detailed project report (DPR) has been prepared in this regard.

Beautification works are also to be carried out along the banks of the River Tawi by the tourism department. As part of the beautification project, a park was inaugurated by the former Chief Minister, Mufti Mohammad Sayeed in the area in 2015.

The minister reiterated the government’s commitment to develop Jammu as an independent tourism destination for which, he said, several flagship projects area apace in varied sectors.