Indian women biggest participants of adventure tourism in South Africa

South African Tourism India Country Manager Hanneli Slabber (IANS)

Indians, mostly women, travelling to South Africa are keen on signing up adventure activities, including bungee jumping, shark-cage diving and mountain hiking, according to data given by South African Tourism. “The Indian traveller has visibly shifted from seeing to experiencing and the uptake in adventure activities as a part of the South African itinerary is testimony to this evolution. We pride in offering some of the most value for money adventure activities coupled with top safety standards. These are two factors which play a decisive role for Indian tourists,” South African Tourism India Country Manager Hanneli Slabber said in a release issued here.

She said, Indian travellers visiting South Africa buy five to six adventure activities per day, which is comparatively higher than tourists from other nationalities. “The demand for adventure activities is largely driven by the Indian women traveller. Indian women are the biggest participants of the adventure tourism sector in South Africa with majority of them taking part in hardcore adventure such as bungee jumping, sky diving, shark-cage diving and mountain hiking,” she added. In fact, she said, Indians are the top second nationality to bungee jump off the Bloukrans bridge and the top third nationality to undertake shark-cage diving in South Africa.