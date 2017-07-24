  4. India Tourism Development Corporation to strengthen Air India leadership in hospitality sector

Hospitality major India Tourism Development Corporation on Monday said it has entered into an agreement with national carrier Air India to "upgrade the skills and knowledge base" of the airlines' senior executive and cabin crew in hospitality and service industry.

Hospitality major India Tourism Development Corporation (ITDC) on Monday said it has entered into an agreement with national carrier Air India to “upgrade the skills and knowledge base” of the airlines’ senior executive and cabin crew in hospitality and service industry. According to ITDC, the MoU — between Ashok Institute of Hospitality and Tourism Management (AIH&TM), ITDC and Air India — was signed at the airline’s New Delhi-based head quarters on May 29 last. Speaking about the MoU, Piyush Tiwari, Officiating Chairman and Managing Director and Director Commercial and Marketing at ITDC, said: “We are going to plan more programmes in the coming quarters for enforcing strength and leadership quality in other organisations as well.”

