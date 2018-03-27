Imagica and Green Gold Animation alliance to start Chhota Bheem The Ride

The association will introduce an assorted range of merchandise such as Chhota Bheem and his friends’ apparels, toys, and Back To School products at all the stores and kiosks across the Theme Park

Taking a cue from global counterparts, Imagica, an Indian entertainment destination is geared to extend a unique consumer experience for guests at the Theme Park, in association with Green Gold Animation. This alliance will witness the introduction of India’s first character ride – ‘Chhota Bheem The Ride’. The kids-friendly attraction is scheduled to be unveiled at Imagica’s Theme Park this May.

Providing a permanent presence for India’s favourite character beyond television and digital space, this association along with other initiatives, is expected to drive footfalls at Imagica in Q1 by around one lakh amounting to an increase of 17 per cent compared to the previous year. The association will introduce an assorted range of merchandise such as Chhota Bheem and his friends’ apparels, toys, and Back To School products at all the stores and kiosks across the Theme Park. This will also take the character’s interaction and popularity to the next level, as Chhota Bheem entertains guests from all across the country through ‘Chhota Bheem The Ride’ at Imagica, Grand Imagica Parade alongside the stars of Imagica, meet and greet with fans and much more.

Further to etching a special place in consumer’s heart in the Indian sub-continent, Chhota Bheem’s popularity has helped Green Gold Animation to foray into international markets. The creator of the iconic character leads the space with over 20,000+ minutes of original animation, thereby creating a massive fan base in South East Asia, with plans of expansion in the Middle East and North American countries.

Pooja Shetty Deora, director, Adlabs Entertainment

On this occasion, Pooja Shetty Deora, director, Adlabs Entertainment said, “Our vision at Imagica is to bring the best ofexperiences at par with international standards to the country, and our collaboration with Green Gold Animation is sure to set a benchmark in the space of Indian Theme Parks.” She also added “This collaboration marks India’s first of its kind, where a Theme Park is associating with an animated content creator to bring India’s favourite character alive. We are sure our young guests will be thrilled and excited to meet Chhota Bheem at Imagica.”

“We aim to build a synergistic association with Green Gold Animation and offer an engaging experience for our guests.” said Dhimant Bakshi, Jt CEO, Adlabs Entertainment on the association. He further added, “Since our key target segment is families and children, we see this as an exciting and apt collaboration for both the entities, leading in their own spaces, to give an enthralling experience with Chhota Bheem at Imagica.”

Delighted about the association with Imagica, Samir Jain, COO and executive director, Green Gold Animation said, “Chhota Bheem is viewed by more than 60 million fans across the world. Our constant endeavour is to ensure that the character reaches out to more of his fans, leading us to collaborate with the country’s leading entertainment and holiday destination, Imagica. Our aim is to create an exciting association which can transcend into fun, excitement and entertainment for all the visitors coming to Theme Park. We are really excited about this venture and looking forward to the big surprise that is awaiting visitors this summer.”