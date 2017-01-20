Hoteliers moot for a marketing body to promote MICE in Maharashtra

The panel discussion was held at the ongoing Food Hospitality World being held at MMRDA Grounds, Mumbai.

Hoteliers in Mumbai and Pune want a marketing body to promote Maharashtra as a MICE destination. Twelve general managers of leading hotel brands in the two cities participated in a panel discussion on MICE in Maharashtra. The panel discussion was held at the ongoing Food Hospitality World being held at MMRDA Grounds, Mumbai.

The GMs included Sameer Sud, The Leela Mumbai; Nicholas Dumbell, Renaissance Mumbai Convention Centre Hotel; Cajetan Araujo, St Regis, Mumbai; Suraj Kumar Jha, Holiday Inn Mumbai International Airport; Varun Sahani, The Orchid, Mumbai; Kapil Kapoor, Waterstones Hotel, Mumbai; Amit Midha, Conrad Pune; Srinivas Srirangam, Novotel Imagica, Khopoli; Vineet Mishra, JW Marriott Pune; Subhabrata Roy, Four Points by Sheraton Navi Mumbai; Santanu Guha Roy, Radisson Blu Resort & Spa, Alibauget and Satyajit Kotwal, The Resort, Mumbai.

Food Hospitality World (FHW), India’s truly international food and hospitality tradeshow for the HoReCa industry the show has seen eminent growth with 250 exhibitors participating for the 30th edition. Being organised from 19-21 January 2017 at BKC, Mumbai, FHW brings leading global players to showcase their latest products and innovations and industry leaders to converge, interact and source their annual requirements. A major development this year is a dedicated CINET Laundry Pavilion. Renowned international Professional Textile Care (PTC) companies will exhibit and at the corresponding conference, a number of keynote speakers will present the developments and technologies in the PTC industry, specifically in India.

This year some of the key participants are Wilmax, Hamilton, Cello, Pasabasca, FeatherTouch, Arine, Tiger, Sambonet, Hepp, Zeher, Cambro,Rational, Lavazza, Coffee Day, Spigeleau, Astoria, WMF, MSM Malaysia, Canapure Canola, Blue Star, HAIER, Hoffman, Unilever, Nestle, Go Cheese, Adani Wilmar, Bisleri, Everest Spices, India Gate Basmati, and others.

Organised by India’s leading media house The Indian Express Limited and Hannover Milano Fairs India Pvt Ltd. (subsidiary of two of world’s biggest tradeshow organisers – Deutsche Messe, Germany and Fiera Milano, Italy), FHW is one of the most visited platforms for trade and consumers in food, beverage and hospitality industry in the country. FHW Mumbai 2016, saw participation of over 15 countries across categories, 350 plus brands, 150 plus product categories and footfall of more than 8000 business visitors, providing an apt platform for exhibitors to launch new products and build new business alliances.