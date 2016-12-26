Hong Kong entices travellers with new campaign

The campaign with three-star Michelin chef Umberto Bombana gives viewers an overview of Hong Kong’s culinary delights

The new global marketing campaign titled, “Best of All, It’s in Hong Kong”, featuring local personalities and the city’s skyline and scenery was launched recently to showcase tourism offerings of Hong Kong. The videos highlight the diversity and quality of experience that the city offers to the visitors from across the globe. The campaign sheds light on four of Hong Kong’s areas of appeal – gourmet dining, fashion and entertainment, family adventures and the outdoors – all introduced by the locals.

The campaign with three-star Michelin chef Umberto Bombana gives viewers an overview of Hong Kong’s culinary delights; designer Anais Mak offers a tour of fashion and hipster hangouts with the help of her friend, singer-actor Eason Chan; actor and pilot Michael Wong takes the controls of a helicopter for a family adventure above the city; and movie star Sean Lau takes viewers out into Hong Kong’s natural scenery.

“We want visitors to see, feel and have a taste of the best Hong Kong can offer through the eyes of locals through this campaign. By watching these videos, travellers can discover the breath-taking intensity, the surprising contrasts, the rewarding variety and the captivating style this wonderful city can offer. This new brand campaign will take Hong Kong to new heights as a destination by connecting and inspiring people, especially families and young people, to travel here and experience the best and most authentic Hong Kong moments,” said Anthony Lau, executive director, Hong Kong Tourism Board.

Hong Kong is said to be gaining popularity among travellers due to recent developments including an expansion of the city’s arts scene with new galleries and exhibition spaces as sites including the old Central Police Station are converted into homes for cultural heritage and art.

Other facilities like new transport links are making it easier for visitors to get around including the soon-to-open MTR South Island Line (East) which will connect Ocean Park, Wong Chuk Hang, Lei Tung and South Horizons to the centre of Hong Kong and create a new tourism district.

Additionally, Hong Kong Disneyland will launch the Iron Man Experience, the first Marvel ride-through attraction at a Disney park. The ride will see guests take flight on an adventure through Hong Kong Streets and soar across Tsing Ma Bridge and Victoria Harbour alongside the Marvel superhero.

Across the city, new five-star, theme park and boutique hotels are opening to broaden visitors’ options while in another initiative, 16 food trucks showcasing Chinese, western and international cuisine will go out around Hong Kong.