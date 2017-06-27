Holiday for free! Travel hack gets man luxury trip worth $18,000; watch video

Travelling in the lap of luxury is a costly exercise and not many can afford it. However, there are shortcuts for the innovative ones in our midst. (Representative photo)

Travelling in the lap of luxury is a costly exercise and not many can afford it. However, there are shortcuts for the innovative ones in our midst. And that has been proved by this man. He got to visit places with jawdropping scenic beauty, neon-lit skyscrapers to historic temples and even received unlimited drinks throughout the journey on a flight. Such a holidays is definitely on many people’s bucket list. Idea is to make it happen and that is where many fall short. But not Sam. In what looks like a dream for many of us, a man named Sam, earned himself this luxurious 10 day holiday to Tokyo for free! Yes you read that right – all gratis! As per a report by Daily Mail, Sam went on a luxury holiday worth $18,000 using only air miles. He earned points on purchases at participating merchants and then redeemed them against the flight of specific airlines. Sam saved up to 13500 miles, and much to his delight, the airline against which he redeemed his points already had a huge 90 pct sale on. So he decided to go on a holiday of a lifetime.

As a result, he got the best seat on the flight, he was served with unlimited champagne and got free massages. Not only that he also ate made-to-request delicious three-course meal during his journey. And that was all before he even reached his hotel. While he got into his room inside the hotel, he found himself in a lodge which had a private personal spa room and which normally costs $1000 per night. Sam from his room could enjoy breathtaking view of Tokyo. In the video posted by Daily Mail on a social media site, showed that Sam stayed there for 10 days and enjoyed every part of his trip.

Meanwhile, people from across the world reacted to the video. While some were happy to know about travel hacks, others said that it was just a perk for which one has to spend to rack up frequent flyer miles (air miles), while some were sad that air miles did not allow anyone to accompany Sam.