Here is the world’s most desired dream home; PICTURES will leave you amazed

Ever dreamt of building a beautiful home? Well, everyone certainly wishes to build a house with all basic amenities in the world. However, what if we tell you that there’s a house that is only a 2 BHK and is desired by more than 1.5 lakh people? In the woods of Atlanta, there’s a house that is much wished for by most Airbnb customers. This desirable destination, however, is only fit for two guests. The house is not a normal home as most people would be thinking. The house we are talking about is a Georgia treehouse, that consists of three separate rooms connected by rope bridges. As per the website, more than 151,330 people have saved the listing to their “Wish List,” so far. The per night cost for treehouse comes with a two-day minimum and costs $375 a night. The place can house a maximum of up to two visitors. The house includes a living room with antique furnishings and a deck outfitted with a hammock and a dart board.

However, what many may find difficult to adjust, is that the treehouse doesn’t have a bathroom attached. There is one available in the owner’s private residence, which is a “30-second walk” away, according to the listing. The Bathroom may notbe the only missing amenity here. The unique accommodation does not have any heater or air conditioning either.

Despite the fact that treehouse doesn’t have the basic amenities and luxurious qualities seen in other Airbnb listings, the reason prospective guests are so interested in it is the natural beauty attached to it. However, if a person is willing to book this house, he should well mind the timing of the year.

The guests who have stayed in the treehouse report rave reviews, “The tree-house is EVEN better in real-life,” wrote one reviewer. “Sipping coffee each morning underneath 160 year old pine trees was an amazing experience and the serenity of the treehouse was an almost religious experience,” another wrote.