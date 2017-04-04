Head to Thailand for Songkran Festival

The tradition of tossing water at other celebrators during this festival is a ritual that symbolises imparting of blessings

Thailand’s most celebrated Songkran Festival marks Thai New Year on April 13 and will offer fun-filled water parties. The tradition of tossing water at other celebrators during this festival is a ritual that symbolises imparting of blessings.

Various events have been planned as a part of Amazing Songkran Experience festival 2017 that will take place at Benjasiri Park in Bangkok between April 8 and 13, 2017; where all tourists and locals can enjoy the Thai New Year. The event will showcase unique local experiences, colourful parades that highlight the myths and culture associated with Songkran festival, and provide an insight into Songkran traditions from every part of Thailand.

Visitors will also get a chance to wear Thai costumes, participate in workshops and learn to make Thai scented water and flowers. One can also pay respect to the Buddha image and experience the ceremony in which respect is paid to elders through the pouring of water onto their hands by younger family members. Songkran related snacks and desserts from all regions of Thailand will be served, like Khao Chae – steamed rice in jasmine-scented iced water served with savory accompaniments and more which will enable visitors to get a taste of the variety of the kingdom’s cuisine. There will be various cultural performances and local edutainment activities like Thai Blind Boxing, Thai chilli paste making and a Miss Amazing Songkran International Beauty Contest.

Visitors coming to Thailand during this festival should also visit different locations across Thailand to enjoy the Thai New Year.