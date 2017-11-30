Handicrafts Heritage Tour commences in Thiruvananthapuram

The mega festival will have the participation of more than 400 artisans from as many as 25 states in India

A Handicrafts Heritage Tour, which will pass through various villages in Kerala, known for its tradition, arts and handicrafts, was flagged off from Thiruvananthapuram. It will travel from Thiruvanathapuram, the state capital, to Kasaragod, the northernmost district. The tour was flagged off by tourism minister, Kadakampally Surendran. The tour is being organised in the run up to the seventh annual Sargaalaya International Arts and Crafts Festival, scheduled to be held between December 21 and January 8, 2018 at the Sargaalaya Village at Iringal in Kozhikode. It is being organised by the Sargaalaya Arts and Crafts Village.

The mega festival will have the participation of more than 400 artisans from as many as 25 states in India. In addition to this, artisans from South Africa, Egypt, Uganda, Nepal, Sri Lanka will also be participating. The handicrafts festival is being organised with the support of the departments of tourism, industries, culture, and coir, Government of Kerala.

The Sargaalaya International Arts and Crafts Festival will put on display-and-sale handicrafts items made by around 500 artisans. Those taking part in the event include artisans from villages like Aranmula (known for the renowned Aranmula Mirror), Thazhava (for unique mats), Perumbava (renowned for manufacture of Mridangam and Maddalam), Vellinezhi (known for the decorative accessories used in Kathakali make up), Aruvacode (famous for clay products), Cherppu (known for wooden handicrafts items) and Kunhimangaalam (manufacture of metal handicrafts products). Labour minister T P Ramakrishnan was also present on the occasion.