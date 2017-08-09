Gurugram to get its first vintage camera museum

The collection of rare cameras right from the year 1860 till now would be displayed in this museum

The Municipal Corporation Gurugram has signed an MoU with the India Photo Archive Foundation to set up Haryana’s first vintage camera museum at Chakkarpur. The additional municipal commissioner, Y S Gupta, signed the MoU on behalf of the corporation and Aditya Arya on behalf of the foundation, an official spokesman said. It was signed in the presence of municipal commissioner V Umashankar and additional commissioner Narhari Bangar. The museum to be set up in Chakkarpur would be developed by Municipal Corporation Gurugram under the Haryana Swarna Jayanti Project, Umashankar said.

The corporation would spend Rs 4.22 crore on infrastructure development of the project and the foundation would be responsible for its maintenance and upkeep, he said. A committee, comprising representatives of the MCG and India Photo Archive Foundation, would be constituted under the chairmanship of the additional commissioner to finalise the entry fee for the museum, Umashankar said.

Four per cent of total revenue of the museum would be deposited into the corporation’s fund, he said, adding the MCG would have its ownership right. The MoU has been signed for 11 years. The collection of rare cameras right from the year 1860 till now would be displayed in this museum, Arya said. The first photograph was clicked on August 19, 1839, and therefore, this day is remembered as the birthday of photography, he said, adding he has a collection of about 2,000 vintage cameras. He said he has purchased these vintage cameras from scrap dealers of different cities of the country including London and France.