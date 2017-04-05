Govt liberalises visa norms

E-visa has been sub-divided into three categories – e-tourist visa, e-business visa and e-medical visa

Foreign tourists visiting India on e-visa can now stay up to two months, instead of the earlier one month duration, and enjoy double-entry benefits, while those coming for treatment can avail triple-entry facility. Home Minister Rajnath Singh said that a new liberalised visa regime has been rolled out by the government under which tourists coming on e-visa can stay up to two months with double-entry benefits.

With the double-entry benefits, tourists can visit neighbouring countries like Bhutan and can return to India within the stipulated time. “The government has liberalised its visa regime to promote tourism, business travel and attract potential investors to the country,” Singh said.

E-visa has been sub-divided into three categories – e-tourist visa, e-business visa and e-medical visa. The window for application under e-visa scheme has been increased from 30 days to 120 days. Besides, both business and medical visas will be granted within 48 hours of application upon urgent requests.

Singh said that separate immigration counters and facilitation desks to assist medical tourists have been provided at six major Indian airports – Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

A new category of visa, Film (F) Visa, has also been introduced with maximum duration of one-year with multiple entry facility. Another category of visa, titled Intern (I) Visa, has been rolled out for foreigners intending to pursue internship in India.

Singh informed that e-visa facility has been extended to the nationals of 161 countries for entry through 24 airports and three Indian seaports – Kochi, Goa and Mangalore. Alongside, nine-four missions having biometric enrolment facilities have started giving five-year tourist and business visas. The remaining missions will be providing this facility in due course.