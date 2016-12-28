Goa to host tribal festival in January

The tribal association will organise various events, competitions, folklore programmes and special programmes for children

A two-day tribal festival in Goa, and its sixth edition, is set to be organised by the Adivasi Sangatna, Quepem on January 7-8, 2017. The festival aims at reviving, promoting and preserving the state’s traditional games, culture and cuisine, especially the customs of the tribal population.

This year the festival is being organised at the Village Panchayat Ground, Xeldem, Quepem. The tribal association will organise various events, competitions, folklore programmes and special programmes for children.

Nilesh Cabral, chairman, Goa Tourism Development Corporation (GTDC), said, “The tribal festival is unique and brings out the essence of the tribal population living in Goa and following certain customs and traditions. The festival is being given a boost by Goa Tourism as tourists will get insights into Goa’s lesser known communities and their lifestyles.”

Traditional games like Chateani, Logoreani, Ton Barani – Guli Danda, preparation of traditional items like Mol’la (palm leaf mat), San’n (broom making), Nivoni (paddy grass weaving) and Fulla Fati (head bands of flowers), stalls with traditional instruments and Kapdam (clothing) unique to the tribal community, preparation Pita Gulio, Pinagre, Donne, Sanna, Pattoleo, Shevyo and Soji will be on display and sale.

The annual souvenir of the tribal association will also be released on January 7, 2017. The festival is expected to draw large crowds, both tourists and locals.