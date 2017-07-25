Goa remains a top destination for New Year celebrations

As per the statistics placed in the House, the state, known for its beaches, attracted 10.95 lakh travellers in December 2016, a month when New Year revelry is at its peak. (Image Source: Reuters)

Goa’s popularity as a top destination for New Year celebrations has been growing over the years, Tourism Minister Manohar Ajgaonkar said today. Speaking in the assembly, he said tourist arrivals in December are on the rise since 2012. As per the statistics placed in the House, the state, known for its beaches, attracted 10.95 lakh travellers in December 2016, a month when New Year revelry is at its peak. The figure stood at 10.13 lakh tourists in December 2015.

Ajgaonkar said “In the month of December 2012, 4.79 lakh tourists had arrived in Goa, and the number went up to 5.58 lakh in December 2013.”

In December 2014, Goa received 7.93 lakh visitors who chose the coastal state for the New Year festivities, he said.