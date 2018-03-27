From Rishikesh to Jodhpur, top destinations people of Delhi can explore on this long weekend of Good Friday

There are numerous options one could explore, be it river rafting, bungee jumping or just a quiet dinner around a bonfire by the river. (ANI)

The upcoming long weekend surrounding Good Friday (March 30) provides an opportunity for individuals to be away from the city life and take a break from their busy schedules. There are numerous options one could explore, be it river rafting, bungee jumping or just a quiet dinner around a bonfire by the river.

Here are some locations one could explore this long weekend:

Bungee Jumping in Rishikesh

Bungee Jumping is a thrilling adventure sport that has become extremely popular in the recent past. Jumpin Heights, an organisation, offers activities such as Bungee Jumping, Flying Fox, and Giant Swin, and is recognised by the Ministry of Tourism.

Wildlife Safari in Ranthambore National Park

For the wildlife adventure enthusiasts, Ranthambore National Park in the Sawai Madhopur district of Rajasthan is a celestial destination. Known to be one of the best parks to spot the majestic Indian Tigers, the park is also the home to several other endangered species. The Ranthambore wildlife sanctuary encompasses the Sawai Man Singh Sanctuary and the Keladevi Sanctuary and hence covers approximately a stretch of 1300 Sq. Km.

Cycle Trekking in Himalayan

The mountainous region delivers a special kind of excitement to the adventure junkies. The great topography of India will let you experience this excitement. For cycle trekking, the Himalayan range is a preferable spot where one can ride individually or in groups to rejuvenate their senses.

Desert Camping in Jodhpur

The arid deserts of Rajasthan provide an ideal destination for camping. Also known as the ‘Sun City’, adventure junkies can opt for desert camping along with bonfire, barbeque dinners and village tours in Jodhpur.

River Rafting in Rishikesh

The gushing waters of Ganges makes river rafting in Rishikesh one of the most exhilarating adventurous sports. The Ganga River flowing through the city offers rapids ranging from Grade-I-V and makes it for an ultimate rafting destination in the country