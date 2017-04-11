Frankfurt’s top family offerings

Senckenberg Museum of Natural History

With summer holidays ahead, families start planning their next holiday, which especially serves as a leisure time for children. Frankfurt is considered a great place to spend time with children, with a number of family-friendly activities. A view of the Main metropolis from high above is one of the highlights on offer, with three options available: One may either take the lift to the rooftop observation platform of the Main Tower in the central business district, climb the stairs to the spire of the Frankfurt Cathedral in the old town, or make their way up to the lookout platform of the wooden Goethe Tower in the city forest. Families can also attend a children’s theatre performance or visit one of the city’s child-friendly museums.

Main Tower

The Main Tower, designed by the architect’s office Schweger und Partner and completed in 2000, invites the general public to visit its rooftop observation platform, where they are met by a panoramic view of Frankfurt some 200 metres above the city streets.

Frankfurt Children’s Museum

The Frankfurt Children’s Museum develops and presents interactive exhibitions especially for families with children. The new location at the Hauptwache attracts not only families, but also school classes and children’s groups. Beyond the public exhibition children can be active and creative in a variety of specially booked workshops or even celebrate their birthday party at the museum. The Frankfurt Children’s Museum also features a variety of guided tours in and around the Historic Museum Frankfurt.

Frankfurt Zoo

One of Europe’s most significant zoological gardens, established in 1858, featuring two exotic and nocturnal animal houses. Frankfurt Zoo is situated in the heart of the city and is home to around 500 animals species from across the globe. Open throughout the year, Frankfurt Zoo is a also a good place to relax and enjoy the scenic surrounds while learning about the animal kingdom as well as nature conservation.

Senckenberg Museum of Natural History

The Senckenberg Museum, one of the largest natural history museums in Germany, exhibits the evolution of life and its recent biodiversity. Beside the unique exhibits of mammals, insects and fishes especially the abandoned dinosaurs inspire young visitors.

Forest Playground Goethe Tower

The playground is situated beneath the 43-metre-tall Goethe Tower, which in turn is known to be Germany’s tallest wooden observation platform. The tower was erected in 1931 by the forestry office and offers a view of Frankfurt’s “green belt” and the city skyline. The park’s playground, featuring a variety of apparatuses and an extra-long slide, provides fun for children.

Forest Playground Scheerwald

This playground offers a special play area, an 18-hole mini-golf course with wooden figures, a roller-skating rink, ping-pong tables, a basketball court and a football area. The extensive barbeque area, featuring open and roofed grills, attracts barbeque chefs various areas. The playground park, opened in 1958, was conceived for children.

Eissporthalle Frankfurt

Eissporthalle Frankfurt offers winter experiences to visitors. The multifunctional Eisporthalle, built in 1981, offers ice skaters over 9,000 square metres of ice, featuring two variably sized indoor rinks and an outdoor skating area that also includes a short track for speed-skaters.