Frankfurt’s festive offerings to commence in August

To be held from August 4-7, 2017, the Main Festival will commence with live music at the Römerberg

Visitors to Frankfurt can now enjoy the riverscape along the River Main with the Main festival and enjoy Frankfurt’s famous apple wine culture at Frankfurt Apple Wine Festival. To be held from August 4-7, 2017, the Main Festival will commence with live music at the Römerberg. A municipal representative will head the opening ceremony in front of the Fountain of Justice, which will be transformed into a wine fountain for the occasion. With children’s carousels, fairground rides, games, tombolas and shooting galleries, this traditional folk festival attracts children of all ages, making it the only city festival for the whole family. The traditional highlight, a fireworks display, will bring the festival to a close.

Frankfurt Apple Wine Festival will be organised from August 11-20. Frankfurt’s apple wine culture has been playing an important role in the city’s social life for hundreds of years. Every year, locals and visitors come together in the Main metropolis to celebrate Frankfurt’s most popular beverage with their very own Apple Wine Festival, which is traditionally accompanied by a entertaining stage programme. Typical Frankfurt folklore and dialect poetry provide old-school entertainment, while nearby Hessian cult bands get their audiences singing and dancing. Relaxed lounge music is also on offer.

Many types of apple wine are available for tasting at the festival’s numerous booths and vintage stalls. Traditional apple wine made from time-honoured apple varieties will be accompanied by mixed blends and popular apple wine cocktails. Festival visitors will also find a selection of apple wine merchandise on sale at the Robmarkt, where the event is held. Visitors can also buy the typical ribbed apple wine glass to glass covers and the famous ‘bembel’, the blue-grey earthenware jug from which apple wine is traditionally served.