Frankfurt will open the DomRömer Quarter for visitors from June

After years of construction, the new old town between Römer City Hall and Emperors’ Cathedral will open up the ‘new old heart’ of the city centre. A festive three day opening ceremony will be held to commemorate the historical occasion accompanied by many cultural events with exhibitions at neighbouring museums, modern, classical, thought-provoking, surprising concerts and theatre performances, and more. The spectrum will include everything from operatic arias to modern pop performances. An exhibition at the German Architecture Museum titled ‘The Renewed Old Town. Architecture between the Cathedral and the Römer since 1900’ from September 22 to March 3, 2019, will focus on urban development

Frankfurt was well known for its historical city centre, which was regarded to be one of Germany’s mediaeval timber-frame old towns, almost destroyed by air raids of World War II. The emergence of the new DomRömer Quarter, the result of a reconstruction project unique in Europe, Frankfurt is turning back time, reclaiming an important part of its urban history. Over the past several years, Frankfurt’s old town between Emperors’ Cathedral and Römer City Hall has been rebuilt according to its historical blueprints, builders using original construction materials, traditional craftsmanship and much care and attention to detail.

A number of decorative elements were returned to their original locations. Some 15 historical townhouses have been rebuilt, while 20 new buildings have been erected in the typical style of Frankfurt’s old town. Spread over 7,000 square metres, the ‘new old town’ features ancient laneways and plazas, residential apartments, shops and restaurants, just like in former times. Two museums will also make their home here in the near future, the Shock-Haired Peter Museum and a new museum commemorating Friedrich Stoltze, a famous poet in Frankfurt dialect.

The DomRömer Quarter is set to be the new jewel in Frankfurt’s crown – an impressive example of a city’s urban development. A virtual tour of the site is already available, giving interested parties a chance to get a first impression of life in Frankfurt’s new old town. Frankfurt Tourist+Congress Board (TCF) will kick off a series of new guided city tours, with several themed tours of the new old town: ‘Frankfurt Peculiarities – The Many Mysteries and Curious Sites of Frankfurt’s Old Town’, ‘Stones Tell the Story – History and Anecdotes from Frankfurt’ and ‘Frankfurt for Insiders’.

These tours, available from June, will lead through the quarter’s winding laneways and along the former coronation route, cover the history of Frankfurt, its attitude, the resourcefulness of Frankfurt’s denizens and the quarter’s architecture, including its array of façade figures and building sculptures and more. Tickets will be available online and at the Tourist Information Office Römer. The TCF also offers a range of weekend arrangements and add-on modules for individual travellers and travel groups.