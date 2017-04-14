Four-day Jammu Mahotsav kicks off

Multiple events are being organised simultaneously in a number of areas that will help mobilise the tourists to various destinations in Jammu

The four-day-long Jammu Mahotsav has been kicked off, showcasing and promoting the cultural diversity and heritage of the region to national and international tourists. The Mahotsav, a brainchild of Jammu and Kashmir Minister of State for Tourism, Priya Sethi, was inaugurated by deputy Chief Minister Nirmal Singh at Maulana Azad Memorial (MAM) Stadium in Jammu.

Minister for Health and Medical Education Bali Bhagat, Sethi, MP Jugal Kishore Sharma, prominent citizens and government functionaries were present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Singh appreciated the efforts of the tourism and information departments of the state for organising the festival that celebrates Jammu and its culture, dance, music, food, vibrant costumes and handicrafts.

He said this will not only launch Jammu as an independent tourist destination, but open employment avenues for the people of the whole state.

Sethi said multiple events are being organised simultaneously in a number of areas that will help mobilise the tourists to various destinations in Jammu besides giving the locals, especially the youngsters, a taste of their culture, traditions and heritage.

The Jammu and Kashmir government has been aggressively working to revive tourism in the valley, which has been significantly hit in recent times of unrest. The state government had also announced to invest Rs 2400 crore on tourism infrastructure in the state over the next four years.