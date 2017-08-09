FHW’s 32nd edition kickstarts in Bengaluru

The three-day trade show will run till August 11

The 32nd edition of Food Hospitality World (FHW) 2017 kickstarted in Bengaluru today at the White Convention Centre, Hebbal. The three-day trade show will run till August 11. An event focusing on developing business relations and trade opportunities for the buyers and sellers of the F&B and hospitality industry, FHW Bengaluru 2017 is supported by industry bodies including i-PHA, Hospitality Purchasing Managers’ Forum (HPMF), South India Hotels and Restaurants Association (SIHRA), South India Culinary Association (SICA), Dial A Baker, Bar Square, US Premium AG Products, Morde among others.

Among the highlights of the inaugural function was the launch of the new logo of the South India Chef’s Association (SICA) by Dr Chef Soundararajan, general secretary, Indian Federation of Culinary Associations (IFCA) and founding member of SICA. Chef Soundararajan said, “The new logo has been relaunched after 15 years. The new logo uses a single red chilli against five strokes of colour, each representing SICA’s purpose and vision.”

Day 1 will also witness the South India Culinary Challenge 2017 in three categories, Tier Wedding Cakes, Artistic Pastry Showpiece and Artistic Bakery Showpiece. In addition, a wide portfolio of exhibitors and business visitors across various segments of the industry, the exhibition will also feature live events, workshops, competitions and insightful panel discussions.