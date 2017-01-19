FHW Mumbai reaffirms exponential growth of food and hospitality industry in India

Thirty years and still going strong. The 30th edition of Food Hospitality World (FHW), was inaugurated today by an esteemed panel of eminent guests which included Shaina NC, fashion designer and BJP spokesperson, Maharashtra; Chef Manjit Singh Gill, corporate chef, ITC Hotels; Chef Vernon Coelho, president, Western India Culinary Association (WICA); Dilip C Datwani, president, Hotel and Restaurants Association of Western India; Mohan Deshpande, chairman, Hospitality Purchase Managers Forum (HPMF) and Neerav Panchamia, president, Poona Hoteliers Association (PHA).

Shaina NC said, “I am happy to witness such a wonderful platform for thw hospitality industry. Being a foodie, I am very interested in the growth that this industry has seen and to be part of such platforms that are truly international in standards. I am sure this industry will see exponential growth in the near future.”

At the inaugural , Chef Manjit Singh Gill, stated “I have been in the industry since 1974 and feel honoured to be part of FHW’s 30th exhibition. The industry has only seen growth in the past years and these shows play a great role in introducing us to new trends. We in the kitchens are greatful for such platforms which make our work easier.”

India’s truly international food and hospitality tradeshow for the HoReCa industry the show has seen eminent growth with 250 exhibitors participating for the 30th edition. Organised from 19-21 January 2017 at BKC, Mumbai, FHW brings leading global players to showcase their latest products and innovations and industry leaders to converge, interact and source their annual requirements. A major development this year is a dedicated CINET Laundry Pavilion. Renowned international Professional Textile Care (PTC) companies will exhibit and at the corresponding conference, a number of keynote speakers will present the developments and technologies in the PTC industry, specifically in India.

This year some of the key participants are Wilmax, Hamilton, Cello, Pasabasca, FeatherTouch, Arine, Tiger, Sambonet, Hepp, Zeher, Cambro, Rational, Lavazza, Coffee Day, Spigeleau, Astoria, WMF, MSM Malaysia, Canapure Canola, Blue Star, HAIER, Hoffman, Unilever, Nestle, Go Cheese, Adani Wilmar, Bisleri, Everest Spices, India Gate Basmati, and others.

Organised by India’s leading media house The Indian Express Limited and Hannover Milano Fairs India Pvt Ltd. (subsidiary of two of world’s biggest tradeshow organisers – Deutsche Messe, Germany and Fiera Milano, Italy), FHW is one of the most visited platforms for trade and consumers in food, beverage and hospitality industry in the country. FHW Mumbai 2016, saw participation of over 15 countries across categories, 350 plus brands, 150 plus product categories and footfall of more than 8000 business visitors, providing an apt platform for exhibitors to launch new products and build new business alliances.