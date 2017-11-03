Expo Indonesia hopes to grow bilateral ties between India and Indonesia

Around 47 exhibitors will display their products and conduct B2B table top meetings at the Expo Indonesia Trade, Tourism and Investment fair that opened in Mumbai today.

Around 47 exhibitors will display their products and conduct B2B table top meetings at the Expo Indonesia Trade, Tourism and Investment fair that opened in Mumbai today. Organised by the Consulate General of Indonesia in Mumbai, the expo is scheduled to run till November 5, 2017 at World Trade Centre. Speaking exclusively to FE Online, Saut Siringoringo, Consul General of the Republic of Indonesia in Mumbai informed, “This is the second Expo Indonesia in India. This year we have more participants – 47 companies as compared to 30 last year. So the Expo is growing. I want the exhibitors to not just look at the business they can get from the India market which has huge potential for Indonesian businesses. If they can get good Indian partners, I am happy for them. The bilateral ties between the two countries is worth US$ 16 billion per year, dominated by coal and palm products.

For the future of the bilateral relations, we must diversify into more products like handicrafts and furniture which Indonesia is known for. Recently, a businessman from Kerala ordered 97 containers of furniture from our country. Indonesian knock down/portable wooden houses also have huge potential in the India market. I hope to see a 10 per cent y-o-y growth in bilateral business between our two countries.” The expo will showcase products and services ranging from home interiors and decor goods, fashion products, garments/batik, handbags, food and beverage, traditional handicrafts, wood and rattan furniture, health, beauty and spa, jewellery, tourism and related services.

The Consul General added that he also sees a lot of potential for Indian products in Indonesia like rubber and textiles. “Indian textiles are very popular in our country. Your film and creative arts is also much in demand. We have nearly eight Indian TV shows being aired on Indonesian TV channels. These shows have a huge fan following,” he said. Siringoringo reiterated that more than the business, he wants the delegation to invest in the people-to- people relationship. “There is a lot of similarity between our cultures and we must use this to connect with each other. I would like to point out here that India has excellent education and healthcare products that can compare with the best in the world. India offers quality education in a safe environment and at competitive prices. So Indonesian parents must look at India as an option to send their children for education,” he said.