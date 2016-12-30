Explore Rajasthan’s Shekhawati region at Taalbelia Festival

Castle Mandawa

Located in the heart of Rajasthan, Mandawa town plays host to Taalbelia, a four-day-long multi-format festival. The festival will be held from January 26 and January 29, 2017. Taalbelia seeks to highlight a wide range of music genres that usually don’t find a spot in the current crop of festivals. Four days, three stages and more than 30 acts will feature a combination music, arts and crafts, along with adventure, royal hospitality and gastronomic experiences unique to the belt.

Showcasing the Shekhawati region and its culture, the festival will host three stages and thereby different genres of contemporary, classical and folk music between two venues – Castle Mandawa and Desert Resort. Adventure laden activities, safaris, workshops and music throughout the day will be followed by EDM and underground music at night.

The music at Taalbelia will have specially curated sets featuring the likes of Indian Ocean with Grammy Award winning stalwarts such as Pandit Vishwa Mohan Bhatt and George Brooks, alongside Manganiyar Classroom by Roysten Abel, Ankur & The Ghalat Family, Arambola, Arjun Vagale, Grain, Bhanwari Devi, Rapper Divine, Dualist Inquiry, Ghazi Khan and Anwar Khan Manganiyar, Nicholson, Parvaaz, Prateek Kuhad, Prem Joshua, Rajasthan Josh Group, Reggae Rajahs, Ritviz DJ Producer, Shadow & Light, Sid Vashi, Soulmate, Sound Avatar and more.

Special collaborations are also a part of Taalbelia, such as the Shillong-based blues act Soulmate featuring the Anwar Khan (Manganiyar) among others, to be announced shortly.

Taalbelia’s workshops have a set of interactive sessions, wherein visitors can stand behind the console jamming with the DJs, learn to play the Morchang, understand the rhythm of the Khartaal, potter around the potter’s wheel, and get familiar with the horses at the royal stables. There’s also a crash course that teaches visitors to make the signature Rajasthani Lac bangles and the options of sand surfing and dirt biking.

Taalbelia’s Gourmet Fiesta will offer unique cuisine of Shekhawati. The region boasts an array of culinary delights such as seasonal specials based on gram flour, dry vegetables, Bajra and corn, Raab (local soup) along with traditional preparations such as Kaachri ki Lunji, Pyaaz ki Sabzi, Gatta, Pithod variations and the popular non-vegetation Shekhawati dishes. The menu however isn’t restricted to Rajasthani dishes and extends to world cuisines such as Middle Asian, Mangolian and Mexican.

Taalbelia initiative is brought alive by event and marketing agency, Event Crafter, in joint collaboration with the Royal Family of Mandawa.