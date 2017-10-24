Experience the first ‘World of The Hunger Games’ at Motiongate Dubai

The launch of the World of the Hunger Games completes all the rides and attractions at the Lionsgate Zone

The first ever World of The Hunger Games featuring rides and attractions from the blockbuster movie franchise has been officially inaugurated at Dubai Parks and Resorts, the region’s largest integrated theme park destination. The launch of the World of the Hunger Games completes all the rides and attractions at the Lionsgate Zone, one of the five zones at Motiongate Dubai, and is the latest addition to the Hollywood-inspired theme park. Fans of the movies can now experience the thrill of the films through a first-of-its kind theme park land designed by Lionsgate, the global film studio behind The Hunger Games movies. For the very first time, guests can experience an immersive land which includes a replication of the movie set, and exclusive video content, featuring film favourites, Effie Trinket and Caesar Flickerman, broadcasted on screens across the land.

Also, The World of The Hunger Games is composed of two attractions – street show, an immersive shopping outlet with exclusive branded merchandise and a street-front cafe. Thrill-seekers can soar on the high-speed Capitol Bullet Train which is an adrenaline-fuelled ride aboard a half-pipe rollercoaster. Guests can also go for the Panem Aerial Tour, a hovercraft aerial tour over the districts on the way to the Capitol.

Visitors can continue their journey with a live show filled with percussion from District 12’s coal miners who come together to entertain guests with the creative use of their work tools in this interactive musical. Peeta’s Bakery inspired by Peeta Mellark, one of the main characters in the movies, offers more than 20 themed food and beverage choices for guests. Finally, guests can stock up on supplies and exclusive movie merchandise at Panem Supply Co.

Representatives from Lionsgate and Dubai Parks and Resorts management attended the launch ceremony. The ceremony also included the first performance of The Hunger Games street show and a fireworks show celebrating the official opening.

Mohamed Almulla, CEO, DXB Entertainments PJSC, the company that owns Dubai Parks and Resorts, said, “Dubai has always been home to some of the biggest and most prominent events and shows in the world. Today, we are proud to launch the latest addition to Dubai Parks and Resorts, a first-of-its-kind in the world. The World of The Hunger Games brings an all-new adventure to Motiongate Dubai with a variety of rides and attractions, live shows, a unique food and beverage experience in addition to exclusive movie merchandise. Guests can enjoy the new rides and attractions while creating unforgettable memories using the Motiongate Dubai pass with no additional charge to maximise their experience.”

“The new destination at the Lionsgate zone features two rollercoaster rides, and with this we have now delivered all the 100 rides and attractions within the destination brining happiness to our guests from all ages,” he added.

Tim Palen, chief brand officer and president – worldwide marketing, Lionsgate, said, “We are thrilled that Lionsgate and The Hunger Games are a part of Motiongate Dubai, Dubai Parks and Resorts is a fantastic partner. Together, we have created an interactive experience that allows fans from around the world a chance to immerse themselves in the world that Suzanne Collins created in an authentic, fun and exciting way.”