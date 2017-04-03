Experience the disappearing hotels of Wales

Cabin in the woods

Two hundred visitors can get a chance to book themselves in boutique hotels which will vanish gradually. These boutique hotels will emerge at three secret locations across Wales. The concept is a part of Welsh Tourism Planner as a part of Welsh 2017 “Year of Legends”. The concept blends luxury and adventure, where eight bespoke cabins pop-up in unheard of places. Only a select few will be able to access these privilege sites. The guests will be treated to exclusive Welsh experiences during their stay inspired by their location, ranging from fishing, to beer tasting, to Welsh cuisine prepared by top chefs of the region.

The cabins are specially designed for the project by popular designers of Wales namely, Timber Design Wales and Newcastle Emlyn’s Rural Office for Architecture. The designs of each cabin are unique and speak of the famous legends and rich heritage of Wales.

The themes of these boutiques are meant to resemble various icons of the Welsh history owing to its different eras. ‘Black hat’ cabin is designed in the fashion of a traditional hat worn by Welsh women. ‘Arthur’s cave’ is yet another theme of this project, probed by the legend of King Arthur and a cave where he and his knights slept while travelling. ‘Miner’s hut’ pays tribute to the revolutionary industrial era of Wales. The ‘Skyhut’ is another such cabin being designed especially for star gazing. Some of the other design themes for this project are ‘slate cabin’, ‘cabin in the woods’, ‘little dragon’ and ‘dragon’s eye’. The project is a part of Epic Retreats in partnership with Best of Wales, Cambria Tours and George + Tomos Architects partly supported by the Welsh Government’s tourism product innovation fund.