Experience Oman’s unique desert race

Oman hosts one of the unique journeys for runners across the world. Conducted every year in November and now in its 5th year, the Oman Desert Marathon from November 17 to 25, will see participation of about 100 runners from 15 different countries who set out to take part in this adventure activity in the wilderness of Oman Desert. The Oman Desert Marathon is a race covering 165 km requiring each runner to be completely self-sufficient. Runners are required to carry all of their own equipment except for water which is provided at checkpoints at approximately every 10 km intervals.

The Oman Desert Marathon will offer safety by monitoring the runners and the race from vantage points. The race is organised by an Omani team, with the support of the government and the local communities.

The course will start from the Alwasil Oasis of Bidiyah and finish on the shore of the Arabian Sea. Six stages and six different perspectives of one of the most beautiful deserts of the world: red, golden and white sands will make this journey unique. The six stages of the race will take the runners through mile upon mile of shapes and sizes of sand dunes, palm groves, hamlets and villages. They will pass semi-nomadic tribes who still follow the Silk Route through the Oman Desert, wildlife, sunsets and finish the race at the shores of the Arabian Sea. There is also a night stage, illuminated only by the twinkling of stars.