Exhibition on lost folk community culture to be held in New Delhi

The lost traditions and cultural practices of the folk communities of Madhya Pradesh will be the focus of an upcoming interactive art in New Delhi. Titled “Disappearing Dialogues”, the exhibition-cum-haat will bring together 14 Indian and international artists and indigenous communities of Ichol and Maihar cities of Madhya Pradesh. The exhibition will be inaugurated by Amitabh Kant, CEO, Niti Aayog, at Bikaner House on November 23. The project, which began at Art Ichol – an art residency in the state, invited several Indian and international artists who helped the local artists to learn new forms of creating valuable art while providing them alternative means of livelihood. “My vision for Art Ichol is not merely to provide inspiring and world class-facilities for artists to work in, but also bring art out of the limiting white-cube structure of a gallery space,” said Ambica Beri, founder, Art Ichol. Beri, who started Art Ichol two years ago, has focused on working with the community, enhancing their skills and help them be able to find alternative means of livelihood.

“Through the project, we have been able to reach out to many collaborators, government, artists, local communities and other important stakeholders,” she said. The show will feature a diverse range of paintings, videos, wood and iron products, textiles, films, book art, photography, furnishings. Curated by visual artist Nobina Gupta, the exhibition will also highlight the traditional practices of organic farming and forest rejuvenation.

“Ambica and I collaborated to invite national and international artists, practicing in different fields to come together for an interdisciplinary research and collaborative residency focusing on environment, culture, heritage and the indigenous community,” Gupta said.

The participants for the show include Australia-based architect Clare Elizabeth Kennedy, Maharashtra-based photographer Sandeep Dhopate, Australian textile designers Trish Bygott and Nathan Crotty, Canadian wood artist Lenny Rubenovitch and Bengal-based visual artist Amritah Sen among others.

While Dhopate has documented the folklore and lives of the torch bearers of Hindustani classical music of the area, Sen has worked on the stories related to the life of the musical genius Baba Allauddin Khan and his Maihar band. “Stepping inside Madina Bhavan at Maihar, Baba’s house, was a different vibe, even after so many years, of simplicity, of dedication and purity what one calls sadhana in Sanskrit. So, I wanted to tell the story of the house through my book of art,” said Sen.

Delhi-based textile artist Nidhi Khurrana led a skill development workshop at the residency using natural resources from the area. Demonstrating various techniques of natural dyeing like eco prints, bandhani, shibori, from locally sourced materials like Lantana, Dahlia, Hibiscus, Marigold, Palash, etc on Chinese silk, she worked with the community to make the locals value the mundane elements of the environment.

The exhibition will continue till November 29.