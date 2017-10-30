Durban in South Africa opens doors to Gandhi Museum

Built on a piece of land once owned by Gandhi himself, the museum reflects the life and universal influence of Mahatma

Durban, a coastal city in eastern South Africa’s KwaZulu-Natal province, has yet another attraction for Indian travellers. A Gandhi Museum has been inaugurated by General V K Singh, Minister of State for External Affairs. Built on a piece of land once owned by Gandhi himself, the museum reflects the life and universal influence of Mahatma. He owned this land in 1897 and used to conduct public meetings there when the Natal Indian Congress planned its fight against laws discriminating against Indians in South Africa. Durban once played home to Mahatma Gandhi during his early years. Many original artefacts, some retained unrestored, such as a spinning wheel, are on display at the museum.

The Phoenix Settlement, where the Mahatma resided when he lived in Durban has, for years been a must-visit for Indian tourists and politicians alike.

The coastal city of Durban in South Africa has a deep bond with India and also boasts of one of the largest Indian diaspora outside of India. A good example of this, is one its best-known cultural elements, bunny chow, a dish with Indian flavours that is rooted in the city’s Indian legacy.

Besides, following in the Mahatma’s footsteps and cuisine, Indian travellers enjoy several adventure attractions and shopping in Durban. A must visit is Durban’s Moses Mabhida Stadium. The Big Rush Big Swing has been officially named the world’s tallest swing by the Guinness Book of Records since May 2011. Golden Mile, a popular stretch of beachfront in Durban, is an ideal destination to surf and sand while also enjoying the numerous beach bars and casinos.

Durban is the capital of the KwaZulu Natal province that is the home of the Zulus. A short drive takes travellers into the Valley of a 1000 hills where one can get insights into the traditional Zulu way of living. The city is also ideal for shoppers, with world class shopping malls and precincts, craft markets and street bazaars. Malls like Gateway Theatre of Shopping, The Pavillion Shopping Centre and Amanzimtoti, Galleria are especially popular.