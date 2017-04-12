Dive into Oman this summer

Oman offers an abundance of live coral, and a rich variety of marine life

Oman is one of the best dive destinations with underwater world teeming with life. Located on the Tropic of Cancer and defined by three seas – the Arabian Gulf, the Sea of Oman and the Arabian Sea – Oman offers an abundance of live coral, and a rich variety of marine life.

Damaniyat Islands

It is a group of nine islands protected by UNESCO since 21 years, sanctuary for migrating birds and Oman’s premier nature reserve. These islands offer 12 dive sites located 35 minutes from the Dive Centre, coral gardens, reefs, walls, large pelagic fish, turtles, rays, leopard sharks and the whale shark.

Fahal Island

Reefs of Al Fahal Island offer some of the most beautiful reefs and abundant diverse coral coverage to be found in Oman. The island attracts many sharks, namely black tip reef sharks and lemon sharks, some of which are around four metres in length.

Al Munassir Wreck

The 3,000 ton ship was sunk in 30 metres of turquoise waters of Bandar Khairan close to the country’s capital, Muscat.

Bandar Jissah

Bandar Jissah provides five dive sites with beautiful corals and boulders to swim around. It has a shallow depth of 15 metres.

Bandar Khayran

Bandar Khayran is a large area, with rocky outcrops, deserted beaches and small islands accessible only by boat. The underwater scenery features stunning rock falls, picturesque walls and reefs festooned with colourful arrays of coral and tropical fish.