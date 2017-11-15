Dev Patel becomes Mandarin Oriental’s latest celebrity fan

With a busy lifestyle, Patel enjoys the contrast of the calm and comfortable environment of Mandarin Oriental when he travels

Award-winning British actor Dev Patel is the newest celebrity fan to join Mandarin Oriental’s global advertising campaign ‘He’s a Fan/She’s a Fan’. The campaign connects Mandarin Oriental’s well-recognised symbol – the fan – with international celebrities who regularly stay at the group’s hotels. In appreciation of their support, the group donates to each celebrity’s individual choice of charity. Patel has chosen Pure Earth to benefit. With a busy lifestyle, Patel enjoys the contrast of the calm and comfortable environment of Mandarin Oriental when he travels, citing Mandarin Oriental, Prague, a former monastery, as a particular favourite. “My idea of luxury in a hotel is a great bathroom. That’s where I learn all my lines and like to wash off the character,” he said.

Well-known portrait photographer Mary McCartney photographs each celebrity in a location of their choice which, for them, best represents a feeling of well-being. Patel was photographed in Los Angeles, where he currently lives.

Patel began his acting career in the acclaimed UK television series, Skins. His movie career began with a star performance in Danny Boyle’s box-office success, Slumdog Millionaire, where he took the lead role aged just 17. The film won an Academy Award for ‘Best Picture’ and Patel was nominated for a Screen Actors Guild Award and a Golden Globe. He also co-starred in the popular Best Exotic Marigold Hotel. More recently, Patel was nominated for a Golden Globe and an Oscar, and won a BAFTA for his part as ‘Best Leading Actor’ in the film, Lion.

“The award-winning campaign continues to make a strong statement about the group in a simple and luxurious manner, and we are delighted to welcome Dev Patel as our newest ambassador. By focusing on celebrities who clearly appreciate the finer things in life, we have been able to show the quality of our hotels in a more interesting way than traditional hotel advertising,” said Jill Kluge, director of brand communications, Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group.

Mandarin Oriental’s existing fans include Chen Kun, Isabelle Huppert, Lucy Liu, Morgan Freeman, Cecilia Bartoli, Caterina Murino, Sir Peter Blake, Lin Chiling, Karen Mok, Christian Louboutin, Sophie Marceau, IM Pei, Michelle Yeoh, Jane Seymour, Kenzo Takada, Jerry Hall, Vanessa Mae, Vivienne Tam, Barry Humphries, Frederick Forsyth, Darcey Bussell, Bryan Ferry, Dame Helen Mirren, Maggie Cheung, Hélène Grimaud, Sa Ding Ding, Geoffrey Rush, Adam Scott and Dev Patel.