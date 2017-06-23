Chef Kunal Kapur’s travelogue series features culinary trails across Australia

In its first edition, TravelWithKunal will give viewers a peak into the locales of South Australia

Celebrated chef and restaurateur, Kunal Kapur has announced the launch of #TravelWithKunal – a seven episode web series capturing his food and wine experiences in Australia. The web series premieres today and features a journey covering Australia’s culinary, cultural, historical, wildlife and iconic experiences. Every Friday the episodes will be aired at 11 am on Chef Kunal Kapur’s YouTube channel and Facebook page. In its first edition, TravelWithKunal will give viewers a peak into the locales of South Australia. It will capture his Australian journey that begins at Adelaide, exploring the local produce, food joints, breweries, nightlife and more. It will also cover his exploration of the wildlife at Kangaroo Island with South Australia as the next pit stop. Chef Kunal will also introduce audiences to Barossa Valley, one of the world’s great wine growing areas and home to the world-famous Jacob Creeks’ wine along with other renowned vineyards across the state of South Australia.

Speaking on the launch, Chef Kunal, shared, “Travel is a dear passion of mine and TravelWithKunal is my way of bringing it to life, and sharing it with all. I am excited to launch the first chapter with Tourism Australia. I can’t wait for the viewers to enjoy the best of food, wine and local adventures of South Australia through my eyes.”

Nishant Kashikar, country manager – India and Gulf, Tourism Australia, “We are honoured to have hosted Kunal Kapur, one of the most eminent chefs in India today. TravelWithKunal will help us showcase unique Australian experiences to Indian travellers through the lens of an undisputed food connoisseur. This is well aligned with the growing preference of Indian travellers to consider food and wine experiences over others, while planning their international vacations. As a seamless extension to our Restaurant Australia campaign, we are certain that the upcoming series by Chef Kunal will exhibit some of the finest gastronomic experiences across the states of South Australia and Queensland. Additionally, the series will also give Indian audiences a glimpse of Australia’s distinctive wildlife, coastal and aquatic experiences”.

The debut edition of TravelWithKunal will be aired through seven episodes. Since the launch of the Restaurant Australia campaign by Tourism Australia in the India market, international increment spending on food and wine has increased by more than 29 per cent. Research suggests Australia’s fresh produce, fresh seafood, high grade meat, and outdoor dining tempt travellers. Amongst Indians who have visited Australia, the destination maintained its top rank as the world’s best food and wine destination. Indians who have not visited the destination ranked Australia amongst the top five destinations associated with good food and wine, according a release by Tourism Australia.